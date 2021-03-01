What 3 Ancient Guys With Funny Names Can Teach Us About Trust In 2021

There are 3 ancient guys with some funny sounding names who have a great lesson for us about what it looks like to trust.

Shadrach, Meshach, and Abednego are pretty well known, but we want to share their story with you in case you’re not familiar with them. They are characters in the Old Testament that can be found in chapter 3 of the book of Daniel. They were essentially commanded to worship an image of gold that was set up by King Nebuchadnezzar or they would be thrown into a blazing furnace if they refused.

They refused.

When asked by the King if this was true, this is what Shadrach, Meshach, and Abednego said: “King Nebuchadnezzar, we do not need to defend ourselves before you in this matter. If we are thrown into the blazing furnace, the God we serve is able to deliver us from it, and he will deliver us from Your Majesty’s hand. But even if he does not, we want you to know, Your Majesty, that we will not serve your gods or worship the image of gold you have set up.”

Did you catch that phrase of trust? “But even if he does not”? Should he deliver them, awesome. If he doesn’t deliver them, then so be it because their trust was not in the outcome, it was in their God. We don’t always get what we want from God, but we will always get the God who loves us.