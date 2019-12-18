What Are You Subject To?

Recently, I came across a passage in the book of Luke that has really got me thinking. Luke 8 talks about the healing of a bleeding woman and this is how it goes:

As Jesus was on his way, the crowds almost crushed him. And a woman was there who had been subject to bleeding for twelve years, but no one could heal her. She came up behind him and touched the edge of his cloak, and immediately her bleeding stopped.

She had been “subject” to bleeding. That means the bleeding determined what she could and couldn’t do; where she could and couldn’t go. That got me thinking about the things in my life that I have been or am subject to.

Food

Approval

Affirmation and validation

Excercise

The appearance of knowing more than I do

What I think other people think of me

When one lives in a kingdom, they are subject to the king. The king determines what is allowed and what is not; what is required and what is not. The things that I have been and still am subject to are cruel, demanding rulers. They insist that I strive and strain and push and twist in order to attain the fill-in-the-blank .

So what is your life subject to?