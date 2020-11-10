What Black Women Wish White Women Knew

What is it like to navigate the world right now as a Black Woman in America? Christian Williams and Janay Barksdale, hosts of the Bad Seminarians podcast/vodcast, sit down with Rebecca Carrell and Liz Rodriguez to discuss hair, body image, imaging God, and the always-present reality of racism.

Find the Bad Seminarians show at https://badseminarians.com/.

For more information on NWA go to nwaunited.org

Janay is a graduate of Moody Bible Institute Spokane (B.S. Biblical Studies, 2016), and come May 2021, she is finishing up a Master in Media Arts and Worship at Dallas Theological Seminary! Christian graduated from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock (B.A. Anthropology, 2012) and went on to earn a Master of Theology from Dallas Theological Seminary this year! Together, they are best friends who grew into sisters. They are passionate about sharing their story and challenging others into deep thought and moving into action.

