What C.S. Lewis Says About Comparison

Comparison robs us all of our joy and in this season, the last thing we need is more obstacles fighting to get in the way of our joy. Comparison can come in all shapes and forms: a newer car, a nicer house, the perfect vacation photo, even better-behaved children.

But a friend shared with me a quote that I wanted to pass along to you. It’s from C.S. Lewis’ book ‘The Horse and His Boy’. One of the characters in the book is Aslan the lion, who represents God. A child comes to Aslan complaining about all that he has been through and Aslan replies that he has been with the child all along, which is true of God’s love. But this wasn’t good enough for the boy so he continues and asks of the plight of another child and the quote that struck my soul is when Aslan responds by saying “Child I’m telling you your story, not her’s. No one is told any story but their own.”

When my eyes are on Jesus and I’m solely focused on my story, I’m not looking around for anything to validate me except for my God. I don’t need to worry about anybody else. I just need to tune my heart to him.