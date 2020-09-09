What Can You Do To Make Yourself Grow Spiritually? Not Much.

I’d like to tell you the story of the eager student, and the wise teacher:

This young student was very interested in spiritual things, and sought out her wise teacher’s advice on the matter.

She asked, “Is there anything I could do to make myself grow spiritually? Please tell me.”.

Her teacher replied, “As little as you can do to make the sun rise in the morning.”

The student was a bit puzzled. Naturally, her next question was, “If that’s true, then what good are spiritual exercises like devotions, prayer, or studying my bible? Why do them at all?”

The wise teacher said: “To make sure you‘re not asleep when the sun rises.”