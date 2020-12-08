What Christmas Tradition Will You Start In 2020?

What are some of your favorite Christmas traditions? Or what is a Christmas tradition that you can start this year?

Sometimes it feels like we need to wait for someone to give us the green light to start something new or maybe you feel like you need to wait till you’re in a different life stage, but I’m here to tell you no! You have the ability where you’re at, no matter what life looks like, to start a tradition that you’ll be able to look back on and say “I started something beautiful and important in a year that was, otherwise, full of crazy!”