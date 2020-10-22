What Colonel Sanders Can Teach Us About Faith

A pastor friend of mine, CJ Luckey who is also a Christian rapper said this: God designed us to influence the world. Not keep up with it.

I think when we do (try to keep up) WE, who WE are SUPPOSED to be, gets lost. God stretches us continually and uses our circumstances to help our dreams to come to fruition.

Mr. Sanders had a dream and the tenacity to not give up on it. Over a thousand times he was told “no”. On his 1009th ask, at 65 years old, he finally got a “yes” and the rest of us got to enjoy KFC! Never give up on a dream that God has put in your heart!