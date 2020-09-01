What Corrie ten Boom Says About Times Of Uncertainty

Have you ever played the game where you drive into a tunnel and see if you can hold your breath till you get to the other side? In the United States, that’s pretty easy to do because you can usually see the light as soon as you go in. But have you tried that in a tunnel with no end in sight? I think about one tunnel in particular that I drove through that started in Austria where it was dark and rainy and I came out in Slovenia to a completely different forecast.

The reason I telling you about tunnels is that Corrie ten Boom, a woman who was imprisoned in concentration camps during WWII, said that “When a train goes through a tunnel and it gets dark, you don’t throw away the ticket and jump off. You sit still and trust the engineer.“

I know that we’ll have moments in our lives that’ll resemble the darkness of a tunnel and we’ll be tempted to just jump off this train of uncertainty. But what if instead we sat still and trusted our God who is engineering this life. Just like the time I went into that tunnel facing dreary weather, I came out to a whole new outlook. Let’s trust the engineer.