What Do A Retired 83-Year-Old Man & Pop Star Have In Common?

The man’s wife died in 2016 — Tomlinson’s mother Johannah Deakin also died that year from an aggressive form of Leukemia.

Louis Tomlinson knows more than most what it is like to lose someone you love, so the singer has drawn on his own experience to help an 83-year-old man following the death of his wife.

After hearing that man named Richard, whose wife Pat died due to an Alzheimer’s complication in December 2016, was trying to check off a few of the items on his bucket list, the British star stepped in.

“A month or so ago I met an amazing man called Richard. He had a few things he wanted to do so I thought I’d help him out,” Tomlinson, 27, wrote on Instagram Wednesday.

The time the pair spent together has been turned into an emotional video clip for Tomlinson’s new single “Two of Us”.

“Unfortunately, she’s gone now — two years this Christmas she’s been gone,” Richard says.

“I talk to her on a regular basis, even though she’s not here.”

The clip then fades to black and a text appears that reads, “I lost someone around the same time. My mum.”

Tomlinson’s mother Johannah Deakin died in 2016 from an aggressive form of leukemia.

Tomlinson explains he was so touched by Richard’s story that he decided to pay him a visit and help bring a little joy to his life.

That’s when Tomlinson shows up at Richard’s door.

After sharing a sweet embrace, Tomlinson and Richard begin talking about the women they lost.

*Cover photo courtesy of Louis Tomlinson/Youtube*