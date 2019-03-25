What Do You Do With Your Pain? Let God Redeem It!

If you’ve been listening for any period of time, you know that Jeff talks a lot about his brokenness and even has a ministry at iambroken.org. Well now Jeff’s daughter wants to let you in on a new project that she is working on and right from the start, you can tell that she is Jeff’s daughter! We love this idea!

Here’s a word from Jeff’s daughter, Kate about this new video series called: “I’m Broken, Too”.

“Hi everyone! I want you to subscribe and join this journey with me. From one broken person to another, I want to discuss real problems teens face. And how I have faced them. And how I was able to because of the Lord. If you’re not a believer, subscribe. If you’re a believer, subscribe. The good news is for everyone!”

