What Do You Have To Complain About?

My friend was talking, and I was listening….until they asked a perfunctory, almost throwaway question at the end of their sentence, and then I wasn’t listening anymore. I was transported to a place of real gratitude.

Seriously.

All they did was ask the question: “What do I have to complain about, anyway?”

What a great question!

I do more than my fair share of complaining. I rarely stop and ask this question first.

When you do, you can still gripe. But, it’s going to force you to consider ALL that you have, and in my experience, the blessings come to mind much faster than the curses.

When I STOP….and think first.

Really, what do I have to complain about, anyway?