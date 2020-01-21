What Does A Man Really Want? (It’s Not What You Think)

As society continues to blur the gender lines, what does it mean to be a man in the 21st century? Licensed Professional Counselor Dan Kail sits down with Rebecca Carrell and Liz-Rod-on-the-Pod (Liz Rodriguez) to talk about the challenges Christian men face today and what women need to know.

Dan Kail is the Founder and Clinical Director of Trailhead Christian Counseling, and possesses a Masters Degree in Counseling, is a Licensed Professional Counselor (LPC) with the State of Colorado and has 20 years of experience working with children, youth, families, and adults in a variety of counseling and therapeutic settings. He believes that “walking in freedom” (Psalm 119:45) is a choice and journey we all intentionally make on a daily basis, and one that requires community and fellowship with Jesus and one another. Daniel hopes his clients will further come to understand this truth:

“God’s not finished. He’s waiting around to be gracious to you. He’s gathering strength to show mercy to you. God takes the time to do everything right – everything. Those who wait around for Him are the lucky ones.” (Isaiah 30:18, The Message)

Dan is a leader and worship pastor at Crossroads Church in Glenwood Springs, CO, and a Licensed Clinical Pastoral Counselor with the National Christian Counselors Association (NCCA). He utilizes a variety of counseling and psychological techniques that honor and support Scripture (i.e. Cognitive Behavioral Therapy and Level 1 Gottman Method for couples).

