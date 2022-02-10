What Does Being A True Friend Look Like?

In the eyes of the world, friendship is a self-centered concept. It’s about what you can do for me. Often it just involves people who are really just acquaintances who think of each other as friends because they share common interests or enjoy each other’s company.

While sharing these things with others is by no means bad, it’s a shallow basis for a friendship. The fact is that you can share common interests with people who wouldn’t cross the street to help you in times of need, and you can even enjoy the company of people who care nothing about you.

In the eyes of God, friendship is a call for more. It’s an outwardly-focused concept that is focused on service to others rather than service to ourselves. It’s an intentional choice to love someone deeper than for the reasons of what they bring to your life. It’s a recognition that we can’t do this life alone nor would we want to. It’s an acknowledgment that God uses people to sharpen us (Proverbs 27:17) and fellowship with us as we endure life in all it’s victories and challenges. (Ecclesiastes 4:10)