What Does “God Is For Us” Actually Mean?

“What, then, shall we say in response to these things? If God is for us, who can be against us?” – Romans 8:31

When the Bible says that “God is for us” (Romans 8:31), it isn’t making the claim that God is for whatever definition or happiness of fulfillment that we give Him.

The reality is that God is for His own glory. He’s God so therefore He has to be! God being for His own glory truly is the best thing for us. We don’t invite God onto our side, He invites us to His side (Joshua 5:13-14).

When we come to understand that God is for us, we don’t take that as His endorsement of whatever we “feel” is best for us in this life. We understand this truth to be that God knows exactly what we really need and want because we don’t have the knowledge or wisdom to truly understand that for ourselves.

Tim Keller described this level of faith and trust well when he said:

“If we knew what God knows, we would ask exactly for what he gives.”

At the end of the day, whether we want to submit to what that looks like or not is really up to us.

God’s best for us should always be our goal but we must know that it will come with challenges. Sometimes God’s best for us requires us to be broken so He can begin to put us back together. C.S. Lewis said it best when he said: