Most people spend their entire lives trying to figure out their purpose or the meaning of life. The same is true with Christians but it just looks a little different. It looks like this:

“What does God want me to do?”

Should I take this job or this job? Marry this person or that person? Do this or do that? It ends up taking a lot of space in our brains which can drive a lot of us crazy.

What if I told you that what God wants you to do is given all the way back in Genesis? There is a theme of walking with God and we see it in the Garden of Eden where God walked with the man in the cool of the day. Right now in my Greek class, I’m studying the book of Ephesians and we’re translating it from Greek to English. What I’ve come to notice in this assignment is that there is this massive theme of walking with God; simply getting up every day, tuning your mind and your heart toward the Lord, listening for his voice, and spending time in the Scriptures.

In the book of Proverbs, there are countless verses on how the Lord will tell you when to go left or to go right and when he will lead you down the straight path.

“The heart of man plans his way, but the Lord establishes his steps.” – Proverbs 16:9 “Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and do not lean on your own understanding. In all your ways acknowledge him, and he will make straight your paths.” – Proverbs 3:5-6 “Many are the plans in the mind of a man, but it is the purpose of the Lord that will stand.” – Proverbs 19:21

This is awesome news for you and I because this means that you don’t have to spend all this time trying to do great things. You don’t need to be famous, you don’t have to be the best. You don’t have to figure out your destiny. You can take this job or that job. You can hang out with this group or that group, as long as you’re walking with God.

God cares a whole lot more about having a relationship with you than you running off and doing great things for the Lord. God is great and He doesn’t need any of us to do anything. He created the Universe by his word and by the power of His Spirit, you therefore are freed up to rest and enjoy him. You are free to soak in worship music, to listen to his word, to read his word, and to simply walk with God trusting that He’s going to show you what to do.

So no matter what you do, no matter where you go, just make sure you walk with God.