What Does It Mean To Be Fearfully & Wonderfully Made?

“I praise you because I am fearfully and wonderfully made; your works are wonderful, I know that full well.” – Psalm 139:14

I’m getting ready to teach on this passage to a bunch of college girls and can I tell you why I am so excited? If there is one thing I know a lot about, it’s that a lot of college girls struggle with body image. When I was in my early 20’s and my late teens, I didn’t feel like I was fearfully and wonderfully made. I felt like I was awful and ugly made. But listen to this:

Your body is made up of approximately 100 trillion cells. Each one of those cells has a nucleus and each nucleus has your DNA. If you were to stretch out all the DNA in your body, it would stretch out to about 744 million miles away. You could go to the sun and back four times. In those miles, you could also go back and forth from the moon 1500 times.

Your skin is the ultimate touchscreen. every square inch of your skin includes four yards of nerve fibers, 600 pain sensors, 1300 nerve cells, 9000 nerve endings, 36 heat sensors, 75 pressure sensors, 100 sweat glands, 3 million cells and three yards of blood vessels.

Our eyes can distinguish up to 1 million colors and take in more information than the largest existing telescope.

You could have two thirds of your liver removed from trauma or surgery and it would grow back to its original size in four years. No, try four weeks. Four weeks.

Your lungs have a surface area the size of a tennis court.

Your stomach has a disposable lining. Did you know that your stomach renews its lining every four day?

You have a genetic barcode that was stamped on your fingertips when you were six weeks old that has never existed before and will never exist again.

How cool is that? You are fearfully and wonderfully made! Always remember that!