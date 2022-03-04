What Does Light Represent In The Bible?

Did you know that light doesn’t have a shadow? If you were to try and hold a match with fire on it and try to find a shadow, you would be out of luck to see it’s shadow on the wall. This is just one of many reminders daily that as a good and perfect God, He is worthy of our praise and worship.

Light symbolizes goodness and as we know from Scripture, God is good! He cannot operate outside of who He is. John began his Gospel account emphatically stating Jesus came to earth, God the Son. Jesus is Light, and in Him, there is no darkness or sin. The New American Standard Version of 1 John 1:5 reads, “The Light shines in the darkness, and the darkness did not comprehend it.”

The NIV Study Bible explains it this way: “Light represents what is good, true and holy, while darkness represents what is evil and false.” Satan’s goal was to defeat Jesus, but light defeated him.

Light can be seen by any and all. Darkness hides, conceals, and covers, while light exposes truth. Light is powerful and far-reaching, able to illuminate everything. When we seek God, we will find Him. He is faithful to illuminate truth in our daily lives. In Christ, and by the power of the Holy Spirit, we walk daily in the light of life.