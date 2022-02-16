What Does “Pray Without Ceasing” Mean?

The Christian life isn’t always easy. In fact, it’s usually the very opposite. It’s no secret that the more intentional you are about pursuing the Lord, the more forcefully Satan tends to come against you in your efforts. And in the times when things get rough, or we need a rock to lean against, one of the greatest and most powerful ways we can combat the “fiery arrows of the devil” (Eph. 6:16) is to pray without ceasing.

For many people believers, Paul’s instructions to pray without ceasing sound inspirational, poetic, and desirable. But for others, it can seem impossible. However, if you look at the Greek word for “without ceasing” in 1 Thessalonians 5:17, it is ‘adialeiptos’, which doesn’t mean nonstop — but instead means constantly recurring.

To put it in a way that we can all understand, don’t we already do things that are constantly recurring? Our phones and mobile devices are a perfect example of habits that we’ve developed that would be considered constantly recurring. So while praying without ceasing doesn’t necessarily referring to prayer 24/7, it does mean to maintain of posture of awareness of the Lord’s presence and pursuing Him above all things that this world has to offer.