What Does The Bible Say About Cohabitation?

As Americans postpone marriage or forgo it altogether, cohabitation numbers continue to climb. In part five of their series on sex and sexuality, Gary Barnes sits down with Rebecca Carrell and Liz Rodriguez to discuss reasons why and the opportunities this presents for the Gospel.

If you would like more information on any of the topics covered in the Sex and Sexuality series, we highly recommend Sanctified Sexuality: Valuing Sex in an Oversexed World. Find the book HERE. You can follow more of Dr. Gary Barnes’ work here!

You can follow along in this conversation by finding the book, Sanctified Sexuality: Valuing Sex in an Oversexed World here!

Dr. Barnes is an ordained minister and a licensed psychologist who specializes in marriage and family research, counseling, and training. After graduating from DTS he served as an assistant pastor for seven years. While in the New York area he was a research project coordinator at NYU Medical Center’s Family Studies Clinic and later completed a two-year postdoctoral fellowship through Parkland Hospital (Dallas) and the Child Guidance Clinics of Dallas and Texoma. His great celebrations of life are his wife, four adult kids plus three more by marriage, nine grandkids, and bicycle racing.

Are you enjoying the Honest Conversations Podcast? Would you be willing to subscribe, rate, review, and share it? We’d also love for you to join the conversation! Reach out to us on the following platforms:

Twitter: @RebeccaACarrell; @lizannrod; @HeartStrongF

Facebook: @HeartStrongFaith

Instagram: @rebeccacarrell ; @lizannrodriguez ; @lizrodonthepod ; @heartstrongfaith

Listen to the full episode of the podcast below!

Also, make sure to subscribe, rate, and review the “Honest Conversations | HeartStrong Faith” podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, iHeartRadio, Spotify, and all the other platforms!

You can also access the podcast and many other great resources by clicking here!