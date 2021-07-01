What Does The Bible Say About God’s Judgment, Wrath & Genocide?

For thousands of years, passages in the Old Testament have troubled believers as they try to reconcile God’s love and mercy with his wrath. This week on the podcast Rebecca Carrell and Liz Rodriguez sit down with scholar and theologian Chad Bird of 1517.org to ask him about God, violence, judgment, and genocide.

Reading the Old Testament can seem like exploring an old, mysterious mansion, packed with all sorts of strange rooms. The creation room, vast and sublime. The exodus room, with hardhearted pharaohs and dried-up seas. The war room, with bloody swords and crumbling walls. The tabernacle room, with smoking altars and dark inner sanctums. What does this odd and ancient world have to do with us, who are modern followers of Jesus? As it turns out, everything! Every chapter in the Old Testament, in a variety of ways, tells the story that culminates in Jesus the Messiah.

What Christians today call the Old Testament is what Jesus and the earliest believers simply called the Scriptures. That was their Bible. From its pages, they taught about the Messiah’s divine nature, his priestly work, his ministry of salvation. The Christ Key will reintroduce readers to these old books as ever-fresh, ever-new testimonies of Jesus. By the end, you will see even Leviticus as a book of grace and mercy, and you will hear in the Psalms the resounding voice of Christ.

Chad Bird is a Scholar in Residence at 1517. He has served as a pastor, professor, and guest lecturer in Old Testament and Hebrew. He holds master’s degrees from Concordia Theological Seminary and Hebrew Union College. He has contributed articles to Christianity Today, The Gospel Coalition, Modern Reformation, The Federalist, Lutheran Forum, and other journals and websites.

He is also the author of several books, including his most recent, Unveiling Mercy: 365 Daily Devotions Based on Insights from Old Testament Hebrew. His next book, The Christ Key: Unlocking the Centrality of Christ in the Old Testament, will release in July, 2021. He cohosts three popular podcasts: “40 Minutes in the OT,” “A Field Guide to the Bible,” and “Hidden Streams.”

Chad and his wife Stacy have four children and three grandchildren. They enjoy life together in the Texas Hill Country.

