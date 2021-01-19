What Does The Bible Say About Pornography, Prostitution & Polyamory?

In this third episode on the Sex and Sexuality series, licensed therapist Debby Wade sits down with Rebecca Carrell and Liz Rodriguez to discuss the interrelated nature of pornography, prostitution, and polyamory and to provide hope to all who struggle with sexual addictions.

You can find more information about Debby Wade at https://www.actstherapy.com/

You can follow along in this conversation by finding the book, Sanctified Sexuality: Valuing Sex in an Oversexed World here!

Since receiving her M.A. degree from Hardin-Simmons University in Marriage and Family Therapy, she has worked in both inpatient and outpatient treatment settings. At ACTSolutions, she works with adults, adolescents, couples and families. Debby offers two different women’s therepy groups. One for women recovering from sexual betrayal, or infidelity and another group for women who struggle with sexual purity and/or sexual addiction.

Debby co-facilitates a Marital intimacy group for couples, with Billy Grammer, MA, LPC, LMFT, CST.

Debby believes that the development of healthy relational skills is extremely important for marital and family relationships and for emotional well-being. She founded Authentic Christian Therapeutic Solutions to aid in the emotional and spiritual growth of individuals, couples and families. Debby is a presenter for public and professional organizations. She speaks on various topics including: communication, marriage, issues relating to children and adolescents, and mental health issues. Most recently she has developed Back to the BASEX: Beyond the Birds and the Bees, a program for educating, equiping and empowering parents on how to talk to children and teens about sex and sexuality from a Biblically based approach.

Debby is married; she and her husband, Ryan, live in Grapevine, Texas.

