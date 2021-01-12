What Does The Bible Say About Same-Sex Attraction & Intimacy?

What does the Bible really say about same sex attraction and homosexual relationships? Dr. Wesley Hill, Assistant Professor of Biblical Studies at Trinity School for Ministry, shares his experiences as a same sex attracted male and offers insightful advice on how the church can better serve the LGBTQ community in truth and love.

You can follow along in this conversation by finding the book, Sanctified Sexuality: Valuing Sex in an Oversexed World here!

Dr. Wesley Hill (PhD, Durham University, UK) is associate professor of biblical studies at Trinity School for Ministry in Ambridge, Pennsylvania. He is the author of The Lord’s Prayer: A Guide to Praying to Our Father (Lexham, 2019), Washed and Waiting: Reflections on Christian Faithfulness and Homosexuality (Zondervan, second edition 2016), and Paul and the Trinity​: Persons, Relations, and the Pauline Letters​ (Eerdmans, 2015). He is a contributing editor for Comment magazine and writes regularly for The Living Church and other publications.

