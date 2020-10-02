What God’s Provision Looks Like

There is a curious thing that happens in the book of Exodus. In Chapter 16, verse four, it says:

“Then the Lord said to Moses, “I will rain down bread from heaven for you. The people are to go out each day and gather enough for that day. In this way I will test them and see whether they will follow my instructions.” – Exodus 16:4

Keep this in mind, the Israelites have left Egypt and are now wandering around the wilderness as they need water and food. They were under strict instructions not to take any more than they need, except for on the sixth day. During that day, they could take twice as much because they were to rest on the seventh day. There were some Israelites who did not trust the Lord to provide for them the next day so they gathered enough for two days during the week when they weren’t supposed to. The next morning, they woke up and it was rotten, full of maggots, and really gross.

After looking at this passage of Scripture, there is a parallel there for us. The Lord will give you what you need when you need it. He will not give it to you before you need it and He will not give you more than you need. So you probably have some things that are pressing on you right now that you may be waiting on whether it’s a diagnosis. You might be waiting to see if a treatment works or you may be waiting for a job. You may be waiting for all kinds of things. You may have a meeting today that you’re terrified of.

I want to assure you that the grace and the strength you need to get through that moment will be there when you need it. For God, His provision is manna provision. It’s there at the moment you need it but not before. He’s not going to give you more than you need for the moment. Jesus says today’s worries are enough for today. So whatever you’re going through today, whatever you’re going to go through in the future, you really can rest because you will have the grace and the strength that you need when you get there.