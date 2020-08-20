What Grocery Shopping Taught Me About Our Spiritual Health

As I was grocery shopping this week, I was hit with a revelation about our spiritual health.

I’ve been pretty open about how I didn’t do the best job taking care of myself during the quarantine so now I’m in damage control mode trying to get back to eating healthy and shedding that corona weight.

I’ve been shopping for some fresh, colorful produce and have spent quite a bit of money in the process of doing it. But you know what? I’ll do it again next week because I’m investing in my physical health by buying foods that are nourishment to me, not the processed stuff.

Here’s my point: As I looked through all the produce, it hit me that we should be taking that same, thoughtful care with our spiritual health. We have a choice with what we put in our bodies spiritually. Do we pick the over-processed and fried sound bites that we get from social media or will we choose the bold, colorful, true riches of the word of God?