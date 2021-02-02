Afternoons with Lauree & Doug

What Happens When We Get Real With God?

February 2, 2021

What do you suppose happens when we drop the facade and we start getting real with God?

Maybe you’re scared of what he may think if he could see the real you and see your sin for what it is. If that’s you, I have 2 reasons why you should never be afraid to reveal what’s behind the curtain to God.

1) He already knows. He’s God.

2) His grace is always going to be deeper and bigger than whatever it is that we’re bringing to him.

Remember 1 John 1:9, “If we confess our sins, he is faithful and just and will forgive us our sins and purify us from all unrighteousness.”

At the end of the day, it’s about his faithfulness. Not ours.

