What Happens When We Put Our Problems Into Perspective

I don’t know what you may be facing today, but I’m realistic enough to know you may be dealing with some problems that are causing you feel a little jumbled up.

Unfortunately, I don’t have any fixes for you. But what I do have some experience and what I’ve learned is when I spend just a little more the truths and promises we have in Christ, it seems to put those problems back into perspective. When we look at our problems in the context of God’s promises, it not only lessens our worry, but it increases God greatness in our eyes.