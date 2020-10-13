“What I Wouldn’t Give To Throw One More Bucket Of Balls”: A Letter To Dads

Doug here. Just a dad here talking to other dads.

Just imagine for a second you head to a park where there’s a baseball field. As you approach the field, you notice a bucket full of old baseballs just sitting there. And then you look closer and you see a hand-written note. You pick up the note and it says,

“FREE. Hope someone can use some of these baseballs. I found them cleaning out my garage. I pitched them to my son and grandson for countless rounds of batting practice. My son is now 46 and my grandson is 23. I’m 72 now and what I wouldn’t give to throw one more bucket of balls to them. They’ve both moved away. If you’re a father, cherish these times. You won’t believe how quickly they’ll be gone.

P.S. Give them a hug and tell them you them every chance you get.”