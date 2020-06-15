What If 2020 Isn’t Cancelled?

For so many of us, we’re either asking for a do-over of 2020 or wishing it would just pass already. But an inspiring poem from Leslie Dwight has gone viral as it provides a new perspective on handling this difficult year.
“What if 2020 isn’t canceled?
What if 2020 is the year we’ve been waiting for?
A year so uncomfortable, so painful, so scary, so raw — that it finally forces us to grow.
A year that screams so loud, finally awakening us from our ignorant slumber.
A year we finally accept the need for change.
Declare change. Work for change. Become the change. A year we finally band together, instead of
pushing each other further apart.
2020 isn’t canceled, but rather
the most important year of them all.” – Leslie Dwight
Here is her official post from Instagram that has gone viral.
