What If 2020 Isn’t Cancelled?

For so many of us, we’re either asking for a do-over of 2020 or wishing it would just pass already. But an inspiring poem from Leslie Dwight has gone viral as it provides a new perspective on handling this difficult year.

“What if 2020 isn’t canceled?⁣

What if 2020 is the year we’ve been waiting for?⁣

A year so uncomfortable, so painful, so scary, so raw — that it finally forces us to grow.⁣

A year that screams so loud, finally awakening us from our ignorant slumber.⁣

A year we finally accept the need for change.⁣

Declare change. Work for change. Become the change. A year we finally band together, instead of⁣

pushing each other further apart.⁣

⁣

2020 isn’t canceled, but rather⁣

the most important year of them all.”⁣ – Leslie Dwight

Here is her official post from Instagram that has gone viral.