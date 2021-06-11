What If Life Isn’t About The Destination?

When was the last time you went on a long road trip?

Sometimes driving in rush-hour traffic here in the DFW area feels like a long road trip. Last week, we went to and from Denver because my son had a baseball tournament and on the way back, one of my kids was so anxious to get back that it was a very unpleasant trip for them. They kept asking, “how much longer?” and “are we there yet? and because they were so worried about this, they ended up missing out on some things with their friends.

The drive to and from Denver when you get out of West Texas and even some in some parts of West Texas, it is breathtakingly beautiful. Once you get into where the mountains start in New Mexico, I had a hard time getting stuff done. I had originally earmarked this trip to get a lot of reading done but I just couldn’t muster up the time to read because I could not stop looking at the scenery. And last night as I was laying in bed trying to fall asleep, I was thinking about how I have been going through some anxiety lately. Of course, I know that I’ve shared millions of times about my journey with anxiety and how I manage but naturally, like everyone, I have some uncertainty in my life right now. Whether it’s surrounding school or in regards to what am I going to do about a certain project coming up, I found myself just wishing that I could be done and be on the other side of this degree that I’m pursuing. As I was thinking about that, I remembered the drive home from Denver and how my child could not enjoy it for even a second because they were so concerned about getting home. I felt the Lord saying to me:

“What if it isn’t about the destination, Rebecca? What if it’s about the process? What if it’s about the journey? What are you missing out on right now because you’re so anxious to get to the other side?”

I wonder if you’re going through something right now where you’re just so eager to get to the other side of something. Maybe without knowing, you could very well be missing the beauty of the journey. Sometimes the beauty is a little bit hidden and you have to look for it, but it’s there. I think at the end of the day, it’s not about the destination with the Lord. It’s about the process. So as you’re going through your life today, there is a joy in the journey. Take a moment to recognize it!