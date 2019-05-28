fbpx
Mornings with Jeff and Rebecca

What If The Thing That’s Supposed To Take You Out Is Meant To Set You Free?

By May 28, 2019 No Comments

“You have cancer.” 

You’ve probably heard those words once in your life and that moment is still probably crystal clear in your mind. You’re in pure disbelief that you too have been affected by this wretched disease and now thoughts are rushing through your mind like never before.

Rebecca’s friend, Punky Tolson joined the show this morning to share about her battle with Breast Cancer and the ultimate truth she learned through it.

Do you love this? Want to see more? Consider becoming an iPartner with KCBI! GIVE NOW

If you want to catch Jeff & Rebecca’s podcast daily, you can always subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Stitcher or Soundcloud! Just click the buttons below! Also, don’t forget to rate and review to help the podcast get found by others!

 

Image Map

You May Also Like

Mornings with Jeff and Rebecca

Kids Give Advice To Graduating Class Of 2019

Jeff & Rebecca
Jeff & RebeccaMay 29, 2019
Mornings with Jeff and Rebecca

People Who Live The Longest All Have This In Common

Jeff & Rebecca
Jeff & RebeccaMay 29, 2019
Mornings with Jeff and Rebecca

Hidden Signs Of Burnout

Jeff & Rebecca
Jeff & RebeccaMay 29, 2019
X