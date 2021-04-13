What Is Biblical Submission?

In Paul’s letter to the Ephesians, he encouraged wives to submit themselves to their own husbands as Christ submits to the church. What does this mean and how far should it go? In a society that drifts further and further from biblical principles, Dr. Tony Evans of Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship sits down with Rebecca and Liz to discuss Kingdom Living and why we can’t thrive apart from it.

Dr. Tony Evans is the founder and senior pastor of Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship in Dallas, founder and president of The Urban Alternative and author of over 100 books, booklets and Bible studies. The first African American to earn a doctorate of theology from Dallas Theological Seminary, he has been named one of the 12 Most Effective Preachers in the English-Speaking World by Baylor University.

Dr. Evans holds the honor of writing and publishing the first full-Bible commentary and study Bible by an African American. His radio broadcast, The Alternative with Dr. Tony Evans, can be heard on over 1,400 radio outlets daily and in more than 130 countries. Dr. Evans’ sermons are also streamed and downloaded over 20,000,000 times annually.

