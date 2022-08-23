What Is Faith?

Hebrews 11:1 tells us that:

“Now faith is confidence in what we hope for and assurance about what we do not see.” – Hebrews 11:1

Faith is trust, assurance and confidence in God and Jesus Christ. Living faith is not just believing that God exists. It is demonstrated by one’s service and obedience to God. Faith makes us stronger, braver, better. Faith helps us through times of trouble and allows us to help others going through their own sets of trials. What exactly is faith? It is the trust that God exists, and by following him, we look forward to a world beyond this one — the kingdom of God, where we will live in peace with him forever.

The truest act of faith, which is made possible by God’s gift of grace to us, is complete trust in the Lord through every circumstance, even when we do not understand why something is happening or not happening.