What Is God’s Will For Your Life?

Have you ever tried to figure out what God’s will for your life is? You are not alone in wonder.

Chad Bird, one of my favorite Old Testament scholars, has a perspective on this important question that I think could help steer you in the right direction. He says, “Look around you and see those people in your life, love them. Care for them. Pray for them.”

I can’t say for certain what God has in store for you, but I think faithfulness one day at time, exactly where you are is a great place to start.

