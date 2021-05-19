What Is It That God Sees In Us?

Despite our perceived limitations, what do you think it is that God sees in us?

The folks at Our Daily Bread shared this story about a choir director named Arianne Abela. Arianne spent her childhood sitting on her hands—to hide them. Born with fingers missing or fused together on both hands, she also had no left leg and was missing toes on her right foot. A music lover and lyric soprano, she’d planned to major in government at Smith College. But one day her choir teacher asked her to conduct the choir, which made her hands quite visible. From that moment, she found her calling, going on to conduct church choirs and serving now as director of choirs at another university. “My teachers saw something in me,” Abela explains.

That’s the question to ask ourselves, What does God, our holy Teacher, see in us, despite our “limits”? More than anything, He sees Himself. “So God created human beings in his own image. In the image of God he created them; male and female he created them” (Genesis 1:27).

As His glorious “image bearers,” when others see us, we should reflect Him. For Abela, that means Jesus, not her hands—or her lack of fingers—matters most. The same is true for all believers. “And we all, who with unveiled faces contemplate the Lord’s glory, are being transformed into his image,” says 2 Corinthians 3:18.

Similar to Abela, we can conduct our lives by Christ’s transforming power offering a life song that rings out to the honor of God.