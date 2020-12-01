What Is Prophecy?

A lot of people are talking about prophecy these days. A question that I keep fielding in email and we’ve even done an Honest Conversations podcast on the topic “Are We Living In The End Times?”

Here’s something you may not have known. The Bible was written primarily by Jews and to Jews and for the Jews, prophecy was less about prediction, saying what would happen and more about patterns. I was reading in Mark 4 the other day and I noticed another pattern.

“That day when evening came, he said to his disciples, “Let us go over to the other side.” Leaving the crowd behind, they took him along, just as he was, in the boat. There were also other boats with him. A furious squall came up, and the waves broke over the boat so that it was nearly swamped. Jesus was in the stern, sleeping on a cushion.” – Mark 4:35-38a

Did you notice that last verse? It’s the only place in Scripture where Jesus is seen resting. The passage goes on to say:

“He got up, rebuked the wind and said to the waves, “Quiet! Be still!” Then the wind died down and it was completely calm.” – Mark 4:38b-39

There are echoes of Genesis 1 all over this! To the ancient Jew, the sea represented chaos and confusion. They were afraid of it and their enemies always came from over the sea. When you read in Genesis 1:2, you have God, and His spirit is hovering over the waters over the deep, which would have been the chaos and the confusion to the ancient Jew. He says,

“Now the earth was formless and empty, darkness was over the surface of the deep, and the Spirit of God was hovering over the waters. And God said, “Let there be light,” and there was light.” – Genesis 1:2-3

What God does is He speaks order out of chaos. Now we have Jesus in the dark of night, chaos and confusion over the waters, and the Spirit is in Him and He speaks order out of the chaos. In Hebrews, it says:

“Jesus Christ is the same yesterday and today and forever.” – Hebrews 13:8

As you look out over the chaos of your lives, Jesus is still speaking order out of chaos. He still has the power to calm the storm and what I love about knowing this is when He doesn’t calm the wind in the sea, He will calm the storm in me. You just have to listen for His voice!