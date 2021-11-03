KCBI Afternoons

What Is “The 5 O’Clock Refresh”?

By November 3, 2021 No Comments

You may have heard me mention something called “The 5 O’Clock Refresh” and you may just be thinking, what is it? That’s a great question!

It happens every weekday at 5pm and it’s an hour full of worship music, encouragement, and refreshment. At the end of a long day, it helps to just set aside the stress and refresh your mind and attitude before you make your way to whatever is next! For me it’s been a chance to reframe the day’s problems and watch them become really small in the light of God.

If you’ve got just a moment this afternoon, I hope you’ll join me today for the 5 O’Clock Refresh!

You May Also Like

KCBI Afternoons

What You Do Is Important

KCBI Afternoons
KCBI AfternoonsNovember 2, 2021
KCBI Afternoons

3 Questions To Ask Yourself Before You Speak Tough Words

KCBI Afternoons
KCBI AfternoonsOctober 28, 2021
KCBI Afternoons

Don’t Carry Around Tomorrow’s Weight Today

KCBI Afternoons
KCBI AfternoonsOctober 26, 2021
X