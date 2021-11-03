What Is “The 5 O’Clock Refresh”?

You may have heard me mention something called “The 5 O’Clock Refresh” and you may just be thinking, what is it? That’s a great question!

It happens every weekday at 5pm and it’s an hour full of worship music, encouragement, and refreshment. At the end of a long day, it helps to just set aside the stress and refresh your mind and attitude before you make your way to whatever is next! For me it’s been a chance to reframe the day’s problems and watch them become really small in the light of God.

If you’ve got just a moment this afternoon, I hope you’ll join me today for the 5 O’Clock Refresh!