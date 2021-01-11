What Is The Bare Minimum To Get Healthy? We Have Your Answer

Maybe you’re like us here at the beginning of the year and you’re wondering what kind of changes you can make to set yourself up for a year full of health and wellness. But if you’re also like us, then those changes may be gradual. So what is the bare minimum amount of exercise you need each day to maintain a healthy lifestyle?

The answer is just 11 minutes a day! The Norwegian Medical Board concluded from their research that 11 minutes spent exercising is the minimum amount of time that can produce statistical impact and change. That could be a walk around the block, a circuit workout, or you could turn on KCBI for 3 songs and have yourself a dance party!