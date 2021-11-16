What Is Wrong With The World?

Many of you may not be familiar with G.K. Chesterton so if you don’t, he was prominent Christian author in the early 1900’s who is well-known for many works. Also, a fun fact to know about him is that he mentored the late great C.S. Lewis. However, there is a story that involves him that I recently heard that I absolutely had to share with you.

The Times of London, a newspaper publication in England, at one point early in the 1900’s posed this question to several prominent authors: “What’s wrong with the world today?” The well-known author G.K. Chesterton is said to have responded with a one-sentence essay:

Dear Sir,

I am.

Yours, G.K. Chesterton

The Christian worldview emphasizes that though the world was made good by a holy and just God, the earth went into decline the moment man rebelled against God. Like a virus, sin infects and distorts all that is a part of God’s created order.

Therefore, since the problem is heart-deep, we need a remedy that can transform the heart of man and make it holy once again. This is exactly what God’s plan of redemption through Jesus accomplishes.

“For by the grace given me I say to every one of you: Do not think of yourself more highly than you ought, but rather think of yourself with sober judgment, in accordance with the faith God has distributed to each of you.” – Romans 12:3

May we too display this type of humility as recognize our great need for our Heavenly Father. If we are asked of this same question and our answer is other people, we need to re-evaluate how good we think we really are. True humility isn’t just simply thinking less about yourself, it’s thinking about yourself accurately in light of who we are before God.