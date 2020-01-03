What Is Your Word For 2020?

My (Rebecca) word for 2020 is “Presence.” At a glance, I can see why this is the word the Lord put on my heart. With a family, a full-time job, working towards my master’s and a speaking ministry, it is a challenge for me to be completely present at any given moment. But the word wasn’t “Present,” it was “Presence.” So I looked it up and found something interesting.

Presence, of course, is “the state or fact of existing, occurring, or being present in a place or thing.” So I will work hard to focus on the moment I’m in so I can enjoy the people I’m with or complete the task at hand with excellence. But it also refers to “a group of people, especially soldiers or police, stationed in a particular place.”



That got me thinking.

Peter reminds his readers that this world is not our home and that we are to “live out your time as foreigners here in reverent fear” (1 Pet. 1:17). If this world is not our home, that means we are simply occupying the territory we’re sitting on. You and I are stationed, by our Heavenly Father, in the place in which we sit as an occupying presence of Christ’s ambassadors. Paul reminds us that God placed us where we are for a reason: “God did this so that they would seek him and perhaps reach out for him and find him, though he is not far from any one of us. ‘For in him we live and move and have our being.’ (Acts. 17:27).

The Lord has commissioned us to a great rescue mission of reaching the lost and pointing them to Jesus. We are God’s Kingdom Advancement Specialists and we are called to make an impact on those around us. You and I are to have a commanding presence in the world, sharing the love of Christ and ministering to the broken. We do this by sitting in the Presence of the Lord, drawing from the rich resources of his word, paying attention, being present in every moment, and remembering that we are an occupying presence in enemy territory.

