What It Means To Be Seen By God

No matter how insignificant or unimportant you feel, the God of the Universe sees you. What does that mean and why does it matter? Kristen Brewer, who is leading worship at the HeartStrong Faith Women’s Bible Conference, sits down with Rebecca Carrell and Liz Rodriguez to talk about the God who sees you.

Kristen Brewer is a Writer for Sight & Sound Theatres in Lancaster, PA and is also a worship leader and songwriter for SEEN, a collective of women who have created incredible musical stories focusing on the women of the Bible. She is also the woman who will be leading worship for the upcoming HeartStrong Faith Women’s Conference THIS WEEKEND! Here is the description of what they do:

The women of the Bible have stories worth telling. These people were more than just names on a page. They were living, breathing human beings like you and me. SEEN tells these important, relevant stories through original music. Our first series, SEEN: In the Line, focuses on the women in the lineage of Jesus Christ. From Eve to Mary, SEEN touches down at a key point in each of their stories. God loved these women. God chose them to be in His family. And He loves and chooses you too. Whether you are at one of our live events or listening to us in your car, we hope that an experience with SEEN encourages you to believe that He is the God who sees you.

