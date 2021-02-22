What King David Can Teach Us About Today’s Culture

What do you do when life feels like it’s coming apart at the seams? It’s not a stretch to say that things have gone haywire over the last couple of years, but believe it or not, we’re not the first people to go through crazy. King David experienced crazy. Just read Psalm 3.

So whatever it may be that causing your stress to rise: job stuff, weather, COVID, whatever it is that’s caused your life to feel like it’s falling to pieces doesn’t define you. Who you are is secured forever in the tender, loving care of Jesus. Remember what Jesus said, “I am with you, always. Even to the end of the world.”