What Makes A Good Friend?

We all want our friendships to be deep and full but what does that look like? Also, while we expect others to be good friends to us, how can we know if we are being a good friend to others? Read below to see the traits of healthy Godly friendships.

  1. They challenge your negative thinking.
  2. They value honesty.
  3. They celebrate your successes.
  4. They value boundaries.
  5. They shut down gossip.
  6. They are peacemakers.
  7. They accept that you’re not always perfect.

If you’d like to read the full article from iMom.com, you can click here! 

