Afternoons with Lauree

What Not To Say To A Brand New Homeowner

August 11, 2020

Let me run a scenario past you: You’ve just moved into your new home, your yard and flowers are inherited from the previous owner, and the head of the HOA pays you a visit to let you know that the previous owners had won ‘Yard of the Month’ multiple times and they always had a beautifully maintained yard. Which at that time you notice things are quickly wilting from this Texas heat. What do you do to keep things alive?

I’m asking for a friend, and by a friend, I mean me! I’m in full panic mode because I’m fully aware that any plant that I’ve ever owned, I’ve killed. Any and all suggestions are welcome!

