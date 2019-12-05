What Ornament Makes Christmas for You?

If you’ve already put up your Christmas decorations, then chances are you’ve come across your favorite ornament! One that you love putting on your tree, one that probably has a story behind it that involves a certain memory or smell.

For me, it’s these 5 matchboxes covered in green felt. In each of these little matchboxes, my mom would write these little notes every Christmas that would give us clues to find little presents around the Christmas season. I still have them and cherish them dearly!

What ornament or decoration signifies Christmas to you?