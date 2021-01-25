What Parents Need To Know When It Comes To Adolescent Sexuality

The challenges confronting Generation Z has many parents wringing their hands and looking everywhere for answers. Dr. Jessica McCleese, licensed family, marriage, and sex therapist, sits down with Rebecca Carrell and Liz Rodriguez to discuss what kids and teens are and aren’t doing when it comes to sex and sexuality.

If you would like more information on any of the topics covered in the Sex and Sexuality series, we highly recommend Sanctified Sexuality: Valuing Sex in an Oversexed World.

Dr. Jessica McCleese is a wife, a licensed psychologist, and a sexual educator with specialized training in sex therapy. Jessica works with Christian couples looking to improve their marriages and their sex lives using biblically-based principles. She also serves on the advisory board of Millennials for Marriage, and is a sexual educator through the Christian Association of Sexual Educators, and a psychologist at an outpatient practice in Virginia Beach.

