What Scripture Has To Say About Keeping Up With Jones’

“Better one handful of quietness than two handfuls of toil and chasing after the wind.” No this isn’t a riddle or Shakespeare, It’s actually Ecclesiastes 4:6 and when we break it down, it can give us a lot of peace.

What this mean is there’s a lot of us who striving: riches, envy, keeping up with the Jones’. I think as Christians we kind of know that this isn’t the answer to fulfillment, but it doesn’t keep us from doing it. The writer of Ecclesiastes says it’s better to have peace and quiet internally, so how do we get there?

The Apostle Paul nails it in Philippians 4, “The Lord is near. Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.”

If you feel like you’re striving to keep up with somebody in any form, rest is the answer. And where do we find rest? Christ Jesus.