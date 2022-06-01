What should kids know before graduating?

In 2020, when sleep-away and day camps were canceled, Los Angeles-based parenting coach and educator Oona Hanson and her husband Paul found themselves facing a long summer sheltering in place with their 17 year-old daughter and 12 year-old son. The Hanson’s had joked for years that their kids could use “Common Sense Camp” to learn some of life’s more basic but necessary skills. So they decided to make it a DIY reality. Themes include “Kitchen Confidence,” “Safety and Emergency Preparedness,” “Laundry and Cleaning,” and less physical lessons like “Anti-Racism” and “Social Skills.”

So what do YOU think is a necessary skill every kid should know before venturing out into the world?