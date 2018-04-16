What the doctors said is impossible, God said I can and I will.

Would you know where to start to communicate God’s love to your Muslim colleague, neighbor, or classmate? I admit I would not! That’s why I’m so excited about this conference that will equip us to reach our Muslim neighbors for Christ!

I will be there ready to learn right alongside you! But wanted to pass along the information for the conference, it’s only $35 for Friday and Saturday, plus snacks and lunch!

Let’s prepare ourselves and pray for opportunity to love our neighbors well!

