Mornings with Rebecca & Burns

What To Do When Dreams Don’t Come True

Have you ever looked around at your life and thought, “It wasn’t supposed to be like this?” Producer, director, actress, songwriter, and vocalist Kristen Brewer joins Rebecca Carrell and Liz Rodriguez to discuss ways to navigate deferred and broken dreams and trusting God in the midst of deep disappointment.

Twitter: @RebeccaACarrell; @lizannrod; @HeartStrongF

Facebook: @HeartStrongFaith

Instagram: @rebeccacarrell  ; @lizannrodriguez  ; @lizrodonthepod ;  @heartstrongfaith

Honest Conversations | HeartStrong Faith - show cover

Listen to the full episode of the podcast below!

Also, make sure to subscribe, rate, and review the “Honest Conversations | HeartStrong Faith” podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, iHeartRadio, Spotify, and all the other platforms!

You can also access the podcast and many other great resources by clicking here!

You May Also Like

Mornings with Rebecca & Burns

Daily Dilemma: My Roommates Are Too Messy

Mornings with Rebecca & Burns
Mornings with Rebecca & BurnsFebruary 24, 2021
Mornings with Rebecca & Burns

Daily Dilemma: My Mom Won’t Honor My Boundaries When Watching My Child

Mornings with Rebecca & Burns
Mornings with Rebecca & BurnsFebruary 23, 2021
Jay AllenMornings with Rebecca & Burns

How COVID-19 Affects Your 2020 Taxes

Jay Allen
Jay AllenFebruary 23, 2021
X