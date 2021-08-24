What To Do When You Don’t Know What To Pray

Have you ever been so down that you don’t even know how to pray? Recently, I’ve been texting back and forth with a friend of mine who has just had the worst year ever. Her mother just passed away last week after being hospitalized for COVID. The last exchange we had, she said that she doesn’t even know how to pray right now. Of course, I’ve been praying for her and I’m praying for you if you are in that situation as well.

But as I was lifting up my friend in prayer, I felt the Lord saying, “when you can’t pray, you can still proclaim and there’s so much power in God’s word.” There is so much power in proclaiming who God is. If you’re in that situation today, I want to proclaim this over you. If you look in Isaiah 40, verses 10 and 11, say this:

“See, the Sovereign Lord comes with power, and he rules with a mighty arm. See, his reward is with him, and his recompense accompanies him. He tends his flock like a shepherd: He gathers the lambs in his arms and carries them close to his heart; he gently leads those that have young.” – Isaiah 40:10-11

If you read further along, verses 29-31 say:

“He gives strength to the weary and increases the power of the weak. Even youths grow tired and weary, and young men stumble and fall; but those who hope in the Lord will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary, they will walk and not be faint.” – Isaiah 40:29-31

Part of the reason I think we even have those passages and the Psalms is so that when we can’t pray, we can still proclaim. So if you’re just feeling so weary that you literally can’t even pray today, I want you to remember that God’s doing all the verbs. He’s doing the work. He’s the one that is bringing the life to the situation. Lean on Him.